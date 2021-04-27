Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 4,208 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,208 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.07% of Equinix worth $40,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Equinix during the fourth quarter worth about $617,316,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,247,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,605,151,000 after buying an additional 187,174 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Equinix by 75.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 366,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,087,000 after buying an additional 157,928 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Equinix by 1,026.9% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 157,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,788,000 after buying an additional 143,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank boosted its holdings in Equinix by 80.4% in the fourth quarter. Swedbank now owns 300,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,499,000 after acquiring an additional 133,965 shares in the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen lowered their price target on Equinix from $864.00 to $811.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Equinix from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Equinix from $942.00 to $936.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Equinix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $827.89.

In related news, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $692.69, for a total transaction of $653,206.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,099,135.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 2,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $667.96, for a total transaction of $1,738,031.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,967,171.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 9,836 shares of company stock valued at $6,692,520 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EQIX opened at $716.97 on Tuesday. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $586.73 and a 12-month high of $839.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $679.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $712.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.96). Equinix had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 21.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were issued a $2.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. This is a boost from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.66. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.33%.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

