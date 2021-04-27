Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 46,705 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 548,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 46,705 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Dominion Energy worth $41,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in D. Terry L. Blaker lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 12,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 5,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 88,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,699,000 after acquiring an additional 16,968 shares during the period. BCGM Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 18.5% during the first quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $659,000. 67.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

In related news, Director Mark J. Kington acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $69.29 per share, for a total transaction of $138,580.00. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Dominion Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. TheStreet raised Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.79.

Shares of D opened at $78.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,934.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.85 and a 1 year high of $87.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.07.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Further Reading: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.