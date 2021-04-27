Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 75,477 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. cut its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,035,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,477 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.07% of Raytheon Technologies worth $80,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,904,000. Allied Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,657,000 after purchasing an additional 4,947 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 174,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,488,000 after purchasing an additional 20,988 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 24,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the period. 75.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.07.

Shares of RTX stock opened at $81.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.22. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.13 and a fifty-two week high of $82.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.08 billion, a PE ratio of -69.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.84.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $16.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.07 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a boost from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.00%.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

