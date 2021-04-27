Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 80,884 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 970,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,884 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Mondelez International worth $56,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth about $850,633,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 775.4% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,519,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,857,000 after buying an additional 1,346,093 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,970,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,886,000 after buying an additional 1,234,383 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,984,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,051,000 after buying an additional 1,123,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Mondelez International by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,170,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,504,000 after acquiring an additional 788,873 shares during the last quarter. 75.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $58.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $82.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.96, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.77 and a 1 year high of $60.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.01%.

In other news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 26,628 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total transaction of $1,449,362.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,659,806.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 1,009,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $56,199,543.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,258,915 shares of company stock valued at $125,594,725. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.79.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

