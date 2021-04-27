Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Trims Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 227,687 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 17,312 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.08% of Becton, Dickinson and worth $55,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 929,443 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $232,565,000 after buying an additional 9,615 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 46,674 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $11,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 89,204 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $22,321,000 after purchasing an additional 4,330 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,181,619 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $796,105,000 after buying an additional 572,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 1st quarter valued at $2,432,000. Institutional investors own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James upped their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $273.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.08.

BDX stock opened at $257.45 on Tuesday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $219.50 and a one year high of $284.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $246.24 and its 200 day moving average is $245.91. The firm has a market cap of $74.80 billion, a PE ratio of 94.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by $1.41. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 5.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.65 EPS. Research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

