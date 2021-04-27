Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Trims Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 247,967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 18,521 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Analog Devices worth $38,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADI. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,094,117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,343,473,000 after purchasing an additional 184,628 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,370,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $941,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,853 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,345,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $641,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761,299 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at about $574,864,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,062,089 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $452,362,000 after acquiring an additional 576,210 shares in the last quarter. 91.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.63, for a total transaction of $1,037,595.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,457,905.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total transaction of $1,483,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,957 shares in the company, valued at $2,515,401.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,396 shares of company stock worth $9,869,038 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ADI shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Analog Devices from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.92.

ADI opened at $160.64 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $155.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.98, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.09 and a fifty-two week high of $164.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 21.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.21%.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

