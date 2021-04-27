Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Trims Stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 15.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 377,308 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 68,120 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.23% of Splunk worth $51,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Splunk in the fourth quarter worth $514,722,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Splunk by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,447,822 shares of the software company’s stock worth $925,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,630 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Splunk by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,091,403 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $355,308,000 after acquiring an additional 602,881 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Splunk by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,467,295 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,323,356,000 after purchasing an additional 465,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Splunk by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,315,623 shares of the software company’s stock worth $223,511,000 after buying an additional 409,168 shares in the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPLK opened at $134.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $21.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.85 and a beta of 1.44. Splunk Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.31 and a 12 month high of $225.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $137.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.75.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The software company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.35. Splunk had a negative net margin of 34.77% and a negative return on equity of 34.13%. The business had revenue of $745.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Splunk Inc. will post -4 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Splunk from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley cut Splunk from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $213.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Splunk in a research note on Monday, December 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $189.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating and set a $179.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Splunk from $220.00 to $206.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.54.

In other Splunk news, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 15,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $2,241,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 323,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,934,180. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 354 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total transaction of $49,914.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,456,333. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,535 shares of company stock valued at $7,835,915 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

