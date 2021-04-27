Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Trims Stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 980,721 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 65,794 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.07% of Truist Financial worth $57,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 173.4% in the 4th quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 274.1% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on TFC. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Truist Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Truist lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on Truist Financial from $54.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.85.

In other news, EVP Scott Case sold 9,851 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total value of $575,199.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,583 shares in the company, valued at $1,201,841.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 2,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total value of $128,340.31. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,133 shares in the company, valued at $124,375.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 15,732 shares of company stock worth $917,040 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial stock opened at $57.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.30. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $29.87 and a 52 week high of $61.26. The stock has a market cap of $77.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.07. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

