Chicago Wealth Management Inc. Makes New $5.86 Million Investment in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Chicago Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 112,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,860,000. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 4.7% of Chicago Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Betterment LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 48,699,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,440,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515,179 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,763,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,641,800,000 after purchasing an additional 3,907,111 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,193,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,062,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319,004 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 143.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,735,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $988,953,000 after purchasing an additional 11,631,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 16,176,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $810,586,000 after purchasing an additional 265,460 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $53.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.64. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $34.84 and a 1 year high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

