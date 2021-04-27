Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.00.

Several analysts have weighed in on CSSE shares. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Alliance Global Partners increased their price objective on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $35.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 2,117 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 216.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,841 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $522,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $643,000. Institutional investors own 14.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSSE opened at $31.99 on Tuesday. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a 52 week low of $6.45 and a 52 week high of $37.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $447.25 million, a PE ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.35 and a 200-day moving average of $22.26.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.34. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative net margin of 59.26% and a negative return on equity of 73.57%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment will post -3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Company Profile

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based video-on-demand (VOD) networks, including Crackle, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, EspaÃ±olflix, and FrightPix.

