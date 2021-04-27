Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $283.15 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) will post sales of $283.15 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Chico’s FAS’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $284.00 million and the lowest is $282.30 million. Chico’s FAS reported sales of $280.26 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chico’s FAS will report full-year sales of $1.45 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.45 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $1.77 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Chico’s FAS.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.36). Chico’s FAS had a negative return on equity of 38.38% and a negative net margin of 19.48%. The business had revenue of $386.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.60 million.

CHS has been the topic of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Chico’s FAS in a research report on Friday, February 26th. B. Riley upped their price target on Chico’s FAS from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Chico’s FAS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Chico’s FAS by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,953,340 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,056,000 after buying an additional 824,305 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Chico’s FAS by 159.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 967,246 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 594,569 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Chico’s FAS in the 4th quarter valued at $1,485,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Chico’s FAS in the 4th quarter worth $1,175,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 173.7% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 714,643 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 453,506 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CHS opened at $3.02 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.16. Chico’s FAS has a 12-month low of $0.91 and a 12-month high of $4.11. The company has a market cap of $361.51 million, a P/E ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Chico's FAS Company Profile

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), Soma, and TellTale brands. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

