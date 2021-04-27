Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) by 140.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 203,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 119,168 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.09% of Chimera Investment worth $2,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Chimera Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 895.9% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 5,653 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its stake in Chimera Investment by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 8,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Chimera Investment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Chimera Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. 48.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chimera Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Chimera Investment in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Chimera Investment in a report on Monday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.75.

Chimera Investment stock opened at $12.66 on Tuesday. Chimera Investment Co. has a 1 year low of $7.03 and a 1 year high of $13.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.89 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.71 and a 200-day moving average of $10.85.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). Chimera Investment had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 11.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Chimera Investment Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.48%. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.33%.

About Chimera Investment

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

