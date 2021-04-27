China CITIC Bank (OTCMKTS:CHCJY) Sets New 12-Month High at $10.79

China CITIC Bank Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHCJY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.79 and last traded at $10.79, with a volume of 201 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.38.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of China CITIC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.69 and its 200 day moving average is $9.01.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be paid a $0.649 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. This represents a yield of 6.92%. This is an increase from China CITIC Bank’s previous annual dividend of $0.56.

China CITIC Bank Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CHCJY)

China CITIC Bank Corporation Limited provides various banking products and services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. The company accepts deposits; offers corporate and personal loans; and provides securities agency, remittance and settlement, and guarantee services, as well as investment banking and international services.

