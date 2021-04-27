China Customer Relations Centers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

China Customer Relations Centers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,300 shares, an increase of 732.4% from the March 31st total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 221,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of China Customer Relations Centers stock traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $6.19. The stock had a trading volume of 15,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,172. China Customer Relations Centers has a 1 year low of $3.34 and a 1 year high of $10.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.90.

Get China Customer Relations Centers alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in China Customer Relations Centers stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in China Customer Relations Centers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRC) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.16% of China Customer Relations Centers worth $112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

China Customer Relations Centers, Inc provides business process outsourcing services for transportation, e-commerce, banks and insurance, and telecommunications companies in the People's Republic of China. It offers voice-based and online-based customer care services, including customer relationship management, technical support, sales, customer retention, marketing surveys, and research.

Featured Story: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for China Customer Relations Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Customer Relations Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.