China Dili Group (OTCMKTS:RNHEF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

China Dili Group (OTCMKTS:RNHEF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, an increase of 9,300.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.
RNHEF stock remained flat at $$0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.30. China Dili Group has a 1-year low of $0.20 and a 1-year high of $0.38.
About China Dili Group
Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators
Receive News & Ratings for China Dili Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Dili Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.