China Dili Group (OTCMKTS:RNHEF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

China Dili Group (OTCMKTS:RNHEF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, an increase of 9,300.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

RNHEF stock remained flat at $$0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.30. China Dili Group has a 1-year low of $0.20 and a 1-year high of $0.38.

About China Dili Group

China Dili Group, an investment holding company, engages in the operation of agriculture wholesale markets in the People's Republic of China. The company leases and manages agriculture wholesale market. It operates 10 wholesale markets in Harbin, Shenyang, Shouguang, Guiyang, Qiqihar, Mudanjiang, and Hangzhou.

