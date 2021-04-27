China Everbright Environment Group (OTCMKTS:CHFFF) Stock Price Down 5.2%

China Everbright Environment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CHFFF)’s stock price was down 5.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.62 and last traded at $0.62. Approximately 500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 4,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.65.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded China Everbright Environment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

Get China Everbright Environment Group alerts:

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.60.

China Everbright Environment Group Limited, an investment holding company, provides environmental solutions worldwide. The company's Environmental Energy Project Construction and Operation segment constructs and operates food waste and leachate treatment, sludge treatment and disposal, methane-to-energy, fecal treatment, fly ash landfill, medical waste treatment, and solid waste treatment projects, as well as waste-to-energy plants.

Featured Article: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for China Everbright Environment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Everbright Environment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.