China Finance Online (NASDAQ:JRJC) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.46

China Finance Online Co. Limited (NASDAQ:JRJC) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.46 and traded as high as $10.80. China Finance Online shares last traded at $10.78, with a volume of 23,314 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 1.57.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in China Finance Online stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of China Finance Online Co. Limited (NASDAQ:JRJC) by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,901 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 4.42% of China Finance Online worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

China Finance Online Co Limited; together with its subsidiaries, provides web-based financial services in the People's Republic of China (PRC) and Hong Kong. The company operates through three segments: Commodities Brokerage Services; Online Financial Information and Advisory Service, and Other Related Services; and Hong Kong Brokerage Services.

