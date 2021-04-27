China Railway Group (OTCMKTS:CRWOF) Trading 4% Higher

Shares of China Railway Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRWOF) traded up 4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.52 and last traded at $0.52. 1,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 33,659 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.50.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of China Railway Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

Get China Railway Group alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.41.

China Railway Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated construction company in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and Macau. Its Infrastructure Construction segment constructs railways, highways, bridges, tunnels, metropolitan railways, buildings, irrigation works, hydroelectricity projects, ports, docks, airports, and other municipal works.

Recommended Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for China Railway Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Railway Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.