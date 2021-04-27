China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) Shares Gap Down to $35.61

Shares of China Southern Airlines Company Limited (NYSE:ZNH) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $35.61, but opened at $34.63. China Southern Airlines shares last traded at $34.63, with a volume of 1 shares.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of China Southern Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. HSBC raised shares of China Southern Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of China Southern Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. China Southern Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.39 and its 200-day moving average is $31.68. The firm has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.37 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZNH. Barclays PLC bought a new position in China Southern Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in China Southern Airlines by 12,416.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 6,208 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in China Southern Airlines by 211.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,406 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 5,706 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in China Southern Airlines by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in China Southern Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $987,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

China Southern Airlines Company Profile (NYSE:ZNH)

China Southern Airlines Company Limited provides airline transportation services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Airline Transportation Operations and Other Segments. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, and other extended transportation services.

