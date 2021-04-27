Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Acquired by Alpha Cubed Investments LLC

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,485 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $2,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CMG. Edgewood Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth about $1,555,057,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth about $355,121,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth about $1,530,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,403,185 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,332,521,000 after buying an additional 78,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,955,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,711,573,000 after buying an additional 64,028 shares during the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

In other news, CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 5,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,508.40, for a total value of $7,635,520.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 21,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,774,446. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Scott Boatwright sold 5,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,497.75, for a total transaction of $8,719,900.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,305,010.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,335 shares of company stock valued at $28,243,141 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,760.00 to $1,875.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist Securiti boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,650.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,775.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $1,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,655.29.

CMG stock opened at $1,470.79 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,466.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,397.70. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $856.50 and a fifty-two week high of $1,579.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.45 billion, a PE ratio of 175.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The restaurant operator reported $5.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 16.70%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.