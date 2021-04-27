Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) SVP Scott E. Oaksmith Sells 5,548 Shares

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) SVP Scott E. Oaksmith sold 5,548 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total transaction of $623,983.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,902,371.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Choice Hotels International stock traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $113.21. 1,771 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 241,377. The company has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.81 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $109.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.60. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.00 and a 12-month high of $114.83.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $193.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.89 million. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 12.92% and a negative return on equity of 419.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Choice Hotels International by 28.6% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Choice Hotels International by 582.1% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Choice Hotels International during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Choice Hotels International during the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in Choice Hotels International during the fourth quarter valued at $173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Gordon Haskett lifted their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $84.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Choice Hotels International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.92.

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

