Chromia Reaches Market Capitalization of $127.41 Million (CHR)

Chromia (CURRENCY:CHR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 27th. Chromia has a total market cap of $127.41 million and approximately $67.85 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Chromia has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar. One Chromia coin can now be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00000539 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.73 or 0.00066739 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00020455 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001817 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.26 or 0.00064062 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $440.06 or 0.00799627 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.11 or 0.00096506 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,579.51 or 0.08321312 BTC.

Chromia Profile

Chromia (CHR) is a coin. It launched on May 27th, 2019. Chromia’s total supply is 471,970,667 coins and its circulating supply is 429,822,250 coins. Chromia’s official Twitter account is @chromia and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Chromia is chromia.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Chromia (by ChromaWay) is a new blockchain platform for decentralized applications, conceived in response to the shortcomings of existing platforms and designed to enable a new generation of dapps to scale beyond what is currently possible. Chromia is both a blockchain and a relational database. This means that decentralized applications (dapps) can be written in a way that is familiar to developers all over the world, whether they work on large enterprise applications, games, or smaller projects. “

Buying and Selling Chromia

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chromia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chromia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chromia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

