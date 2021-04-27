Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Analysts expect Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) to announce earnings of $0.80 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Church & Dwight’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.82. Church & Dwight reported earnings per share of $0.83 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Church & Dwight will report full year earnings of $3.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.93 to $3.09. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.38. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Church & Dwight.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 16.44%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Church & Dwight’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.50.

In other news, Director James Craigie bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $80.26 per share, with a total value of $481,560.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,832 shares in the company, valued at $789,116.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 15,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total value of $1,310,064.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 20,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,751,458.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHD. Sky Investment Group LLC increased its position in Church & Dwight by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 42,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,751,000 after purchasing an additional 5,010 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 206,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,009,000 after acquiring an additional 10,891 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in Church & Dwight by 128.1% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 368,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,170,000 after purchasing an additional 55,600 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 252.1% in the fourth quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. 79.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CHD traded down $1.42 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.65. 15,556 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,478,637. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Church & Dwight has a fifty-two week low of $67.08 and a fifty-two week high of $98.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.75 billion, a PE ratio of 27.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a $0.2525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. This is an increase from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 40.89%.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

