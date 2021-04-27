Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Price Target Raised to $92.00

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $91.00 to $92.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.89% from the company’s current price.

CHD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.50.

Church & Dwight stock opened at $86.07 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $21.09 billion, a PE ratio of 27.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.36. Church & Dwight has a 12 month low of $67.08 and a 12 month high of $98.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.07.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 16.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Church & Dwight will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Church & Dwight news, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 15,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total transaction of $1,310,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 20,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,751,458.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Penry W. Price sold 12,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $1,042,140.00. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sky Investment Group LLC raised its position in Church & Dwight by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 42,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,751,000 after purchasing an additional 5,010 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Church & Dwight by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 206,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,009,000 after purchasing an additional 10,891 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in Church & Dwight by 128.1% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its position in Church & Dwight by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 368,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,170,000 after purchasing an additional 55,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 252.1% in the 4th quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. 79.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

