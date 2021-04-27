Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) is Trinity Street Asset Management LLP’s 4th Largest Position

Trinity Street Asset Management LLP lessened its position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 43.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 528,189 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 411,061 shares during the quarter. Ciena makes up about 3.9% of Trinity Street Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP owned 0.34% of Ciena worth $28,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CIEN. Spring Creek Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Ciena by 364.0% in the fourth quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC now owns 4,652,391 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $245,879,000 after acquiring an additional 3,649,669 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena in the 4th quarter worth $135,287,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Ciena by 851.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,802,104 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $148,091,000 after acquiring an additional 2,507,510 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ciena by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,792,049 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $781,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206,685 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Ciena by 605.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,249,825 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $46,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,632 shares in the last quarter. 83.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CIEN stock traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.46. 6,825 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,365,140. Ciena Co. has a 52-week low of $38.03 and a 52-week high of $61.51. The stock has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.06 and its 200 day moving average is $50.33.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. Ciena had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The business had revenue of $757.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Ciena’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CIEN shares. Bank of America raised Ciena from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on Ciena from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Ciena from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James raised their target price on Ciena from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Ciena from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.08.

In other news, SVP Rick Hamilton sold 9,678 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.28, for a total transaction of $534,999.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.22, for a total transaction of $153,812.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,690 shares of company stock worth $2,201,502. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

