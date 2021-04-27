Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.67 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) to report $1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twenty Three analysts have provided estimates for Cimarex Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.73 and the lowest is $0.90. Cimarex Energy posted earnings of $0.58 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 187.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Cimarex Energy will report full year earnings of $7.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.68 to $10.89. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $8.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.08 to $12.08. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cimarex Energy.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $434.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.94 million. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 104.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on XEC shares. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Cimarex Energy from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Truist lifted their price target on Cimarex Energy from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on Cimarex Energy from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Cimarex Energy in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.72.

XEC stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.15. The company had a trading volume of 9,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,225,148. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.07, a P/E/G ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Cimarex Energy has a one year low of $21.14 and a one year high of $69.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. This is an increase from Cimarex Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.73%.

In related news, CFO G Mark Burford sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total value of $335,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 174,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,716,064.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joseph R. Albi sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total value of $921,450.00. Insiders sold a total of 26,451 shares of company stock worth $1,683,447 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XEC. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Addison Capital Co increased its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 0.9% in the first quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 27,876 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,241 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cimarex Energy

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved reserves of 531.0 million barrels of oil equivalent; 1.36 trillion cubic feet of proved gas reserves; 144.1 million barrels (MMBbls) of proved oil reserves; and 159.8 MMBbls of natural gas liquids reserves primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

