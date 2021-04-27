Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.53 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) will announce earnings per share of ($0.53) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Cimpress’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.01) and the lowest is ($1.04). Cimpress posted earnings per share of $0.61 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 186.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cimpress will report full-year earnings of $0.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to $0.93. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.33 to $3.46. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cimpress.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by ($1.61). Cimpress had a net margin of 2.16% and a negative return on equity of 11.21%. The company had revenue of $786.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.00 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CMPR shares. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Cimpress from $112.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cimpress from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th.

Shares of Cimpress stock traded down $0.67 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,996. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 63.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.56. Cimpress has a 52 week low of $61.42 and a 52 week high of $128.87.

In other news, CEO Robert S. Keane sold 2,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.05, for a total value of $219,632.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert S. Keane sold 33,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.53, for a total value of $3,286,271.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,248 shares of company stock valued at $3,864,223 in the last ninety days. 18.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Cimpress by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,367,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $120,011,000 after purchasing an additional 30,452 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Cimpress by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,071,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,056,000 after purchasing an additional 61,524 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cimpress during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,375,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Cimpress by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 228,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Cimpress by 56.6% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 175,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,390,000 after purchasing an additional 63,367 shares during the period. 79.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cimpress Company Profile

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; Internet-based canvas-print wall dÃ©cor, business signage, and other printed products; Web-to print products, including multi-page brochures, folders, flyers, business cards, signs, leaflets, booklets, posters, letterheads, and banners, as well as customized beverage cans; and printed materials, such as signage, print, advertising materials, corporate-wear, and promotional gifts.

