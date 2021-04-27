Ciner Resources (CINR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Ciner Resources (NYSE:CINR) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd.

Ciner Resources (NYSE:CINR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $103.40 million during the quarter. Ciner Resources had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 4.08%.

Shares of CINR stock traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $12.82. 3,525 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,514. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.48. Ciner Resources has a twelve month low of $9.40 and a twelve month high of $14.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.40 million, a PE ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.99.

Ciner Resources LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the trona ore mining and soda ash production businesses in the United States and internationally. It processes trona ore into soda ash, which is a raw material in flat glass, container glass, detergents, chemicals, paper, and other consumer and industrial products.

