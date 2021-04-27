Circassia Group (LON:CIR) Trading Up 5.6%

Circassia Group Plc (LON:CIR)’s share price was up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 37.43 ($0.49) and last traded at GBX 36.95 ($0.48). Approximately 4,092,096 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 359% from the average daily volume of 892,269 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 35 ($0.46).

The stock has a market capitalization of £154.33 million and a PE ratio of -4.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 29.08 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 26.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42.

In other news, insider Ian Johnson purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 29 ($0.38) per share, for a total transaction of £29,000 ($37,888.69). Also, insider Jonathan Emms purchased 67,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 29 ($0.38) per share, with a total value of £19,699.12 ($25,737.03).

Circassia Group Plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of respiratory products. It operates through three segments: NIOX, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), and LungFit. The company markets NIOX and NIOX VERO for use in asthma diagnosis and management; Tudorza for the treatment of COPD; and Duaklir, a fixed-dose combination of the long-acting muscarinic antagonist aclidinium bromide and long-acting beta agonist formoterol fumarate, which is administered twice-daily through the breath actuated Pressair inhaler for the maintenance treatment of COPD.

