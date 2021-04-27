Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Bought by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,390,421 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 916,361 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for approximately 1.1% of Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.20% of Cisco Systems worth $433,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 8,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $392,561.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 6,273 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total transaction of $296,148.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 119,282 shares in the company, valued at $5,631,303.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,776 shares of company stock worth $1,832,205 over the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 384,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,378,721. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.89 and a 200-day moving average of $45.19. The company has a market capitalization of $217.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.28 and a fifty-two week high of $53.18.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 50.68%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wolfe Research raised Cisco Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.71.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

