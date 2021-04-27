Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Initiates Coverage on Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG)

Analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.90% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CAG. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.90.
CAG stock opened at $37.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Conagra Brands has a 52-week low of $31.66 and a 52-week high of $39.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86.
In other news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total transaction of $1,875,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 106,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,988,850.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 24,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $912,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,025,537.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 120,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,502,783. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the first quarter worth $36,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 10,010.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Conagra Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 2,337.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the period. 82.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Conagra Brands Company Profile
Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.
