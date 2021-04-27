Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Position Lifted by Patten & Patten Inc. TN

Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 94.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 102,137 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,583 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $7,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,832,503,000. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 25,785,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,699,622,000 after purchasing an additional 5,512,418 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,116,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,411,901,000 after purchasing an additional 4,999,115 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 469.8% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 5,189,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,985,000 after purchasing an additional 4,278,703 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,866,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,691,000 after purchasing an additional 3,079,578 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on C. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Citigroup from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.72.

NYSE:C traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $72.80. 530,768 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,075,760. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.76 and a twelve month high of $76.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.51 and a 200 day moving average of $60.89. The stock has a market cap of $151.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.34 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.17%. The business’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 41.80%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

