Citigroup Raises Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) Price Target to $110.00

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) had its price objective raised by Citigroup from $9.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

BSM has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Black Stone Minerals from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Black Stone Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Black Stone Minerals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Black Stone Minerals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Shares of BSM traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.26. 4,913 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 546,357. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 1.57. Black Stone Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $5.36 and a fifty-two week high of $10.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.07.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $77.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.01 million. Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 16.85%. Research analysts predict that Black Stone Minerals will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 4,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Annandale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. Institutional investors own 19.11% of the company’s stock.

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

