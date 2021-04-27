Citigroup Raises Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Price Target to $17.00

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Citigroup from $15.50 to $17.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price (down from $18.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, March 15th. TheStreet raised Kinder Morgan from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Tudor Pickering cut Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Raymond James cut Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kinder Morgan has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.40.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

KMI stock traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $17.00. 17,373,404 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,764,498. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.50 billion, a PE ratio of 339.60, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.67. Kinder Morgan has a 12 month low of $11.45 and a 12 month high of $17.97.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.36. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 67.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,733,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 201.5% in the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,240,287 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $180,995,000 after buying an additional 8,848,364 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 224.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,886,776 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $107,813,000 after buying an additional 5,455,597 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 300.7% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,277,829 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,926,000 after buying an additional 1,709,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 4,641,139 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $63,444,000 after buying an additional 1,504,677 shares during the last quarter. 60.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.