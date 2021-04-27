Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to “Buy”

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) was upgraded by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $180.00 target price on the cloud computing company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $150.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 28.02% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.20.

NASDAQ CTXS opened at $140.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18. The company has a market capitalization of $17.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.27. Citrix Systems has a 12-month low of $111.26 and a 12-month high of $173.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $137.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.51.

In other news, CMO Timothy A. Minahan sold 16,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total value of $2,354,701.50. Also, CFO Arlen Shenkman sold 673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.55, for a total transaction of $93,244.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,064,133.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 70,861 shares of company stock valued at $9,874,366 in the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 24,544 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $3,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,487,808 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $323,664,000 after acquiring an additional 622,623 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 89.4% in the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 167,684 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $21,816,000 after buying an additional 79,152 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 343,030 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $44,628,000 after buying an additional 30,450 shares during the period. Finally, AtonRa Partners purchased a new position in shares of Citrix Systems in the fourth quarter worth $857,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

