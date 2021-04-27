Civic Trading Down 6.8% Over Last 7 Days (CVC)

Civic (CURRENCY:CVC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 27th. One Civic coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.53 or 0.00000958 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Civic has traded 6.8% lower against the dollar. Civic has a total market capitalization of $352.25 million and $57.45 million worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.84 or 0.00067146 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00020612 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001823 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.89 or 0.00063583 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $431.23 or 0.00785975 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.87 or 0.00096367 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,390.96 or 0.08003124 BTC.

About Civic

Civic is a coin. It was first traded on July 12th, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 670,000,000 coins. Civic’s official website is www.civic.com . The Reddit community for Civic is /r/civicplatform . Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Civic is a decentralized identity ecosystem that allows for on-demand, secure and lower cost access to identity verification via the blockchain. Through a digital Identity platform, users to set up their own virtual identity and to store it along with their personally identifiable information on the device. This information will go through a verification process conducted by the identity validators on the platform and then ported into the blockchain where service providers can access it with the proper permission from the user. CVC is an Ethereum-based token used by service providers that are looking to acquire information about a user. These can make a payment in CVC. The smart contract system employed will then see funds delivered to both the validator and the identity owner (user). “

Buying and Selling Civic

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Civic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Civic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

