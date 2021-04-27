Civista Bancshares, Inc. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.51 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:CIVB)

Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Civista Bancshares in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 26th. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther expects that the bank will earn $0.51 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Civista Bancshares’ FY2021 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

Get Civista Bancshares alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.25.

Shares of NASDAQ CIVB opened at $23.19 on Tuesday. Civista Bancshares has a 1-year low of $11.25 and a 1-year high of $23.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $367.49 million, a P/E ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.98.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68. Civista Bancshares had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 8.93%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Civista Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 302.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,054 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,295 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Civista Bancshares by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Civista Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new position in shares of Civista Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $342,000. 53.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 19th. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.88%.

About Civista Bancshares

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. The company collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial, commercial and residential real estate mortgage, real estate construction, and consumer loans, as well as letters of credit.

See Also: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Civista Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Civista Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.