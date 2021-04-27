CL King Downgrades W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) to Neutral

W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) was downgraded by equities research analysts at CL King from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

GRA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of W. R. Grace & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Vertical Research lowered shares of W. R. Grace & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of W. R. Grace & Co. in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of W. R. Grace & Co. from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.89.

Shares of NYSE:GRA opened at $68.38 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.59. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 325.62 and a beta of 1.47. W. R. Grace & Co. has a 12-month low of $38.70 and a 12-month high of $68.44.

W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $470.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.18 million. W. R. Grace & Co. had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 55.80%. The business’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that W. R. Grace & Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GRA. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. by 74.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,007,620 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $164,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,172 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 355,393 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,482,000 after purchasing an additional 78,596 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,934,772 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $106,064,000 after purchasing an additional 52,538 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 379,594 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $20,809,000 after purchasing an additional 17,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at about $541,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Grace & Co. Company Profile

W. R. Grace & Co, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and petrochemicals; and FCC additives.

