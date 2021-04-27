Clarim Acquisition (NASDAQ:CLRM) Trading 0.1% Higher

Clarim Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CLRM)’s stock price rose 0.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.73 and last traded at $9.73. Approximately 608 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 10,950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.72.

About Clarim Acquisition (NASDAQ:CLRM)

Clarim Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

