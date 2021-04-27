Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) Shares Up 4.2%

Shares of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) shot up 4.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.49 and last traded at $2.48. 95,499 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 3,351,937 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.38.

CCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.75 to $2.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.60 to $2.20 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.03.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.65. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 2.60.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $541.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.64 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 34.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 8,538 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 60.1% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 32,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 12,040 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 124.9% in the fourth quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 41,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 23,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Clear Channel Outdoor by 11.6% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 111,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 11,553 shares during the period. 93.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clear Channel Outdoor Company Profile (NYSE:CCO)

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas and Europe. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures; and retail and other small displays.

