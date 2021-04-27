Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Sells 167,561 Shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC cut its holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) by 72.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 167,561 shares during the quarter. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF makes up approximately 4.0% of Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC owned 0.10% of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF worth $1,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 665.2% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 94,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,457,000 after acquiring an additional 82,540 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 15,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 3,022 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 528,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,957,000 after acquiring an additional 12,452 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,531,000.

NYSEARCA RODM traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.67. 24,058 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 457,411. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a 1-year low of $22.08 and a 1-year high of $30.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.50.

