Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Sells 23,673 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC cut its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 63.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 23,673 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for 3.0% of Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NWK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, First Financialcorp IN boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 162.4% during the 4th quarter. First Financialcorp IN now owns 391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $0.67 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $112.12. 144,406 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,241,487. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $54.70 and a 1-year high of $115.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $110.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.05.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

