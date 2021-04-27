Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) Shares Down 5.7%

Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD)’s stock price fell 5.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $37.75 and last traded at $37.75. 1,169 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 158,139 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.05.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CLFD. Northland Securities raised shares of Clearfield from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Clearfield from $25.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clearfield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Get Clearfield alerts:

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.13. The company has a market capitalization of $532.61 million, a PE ratio of 71.23 and a beta of 0.95.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. Clearfield had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 9.28%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Clearfield, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Ronald G. Roth acquired 1,500 shares of Clearfield stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,250.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 1,248,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,836,977.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick Goepel sold 1,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $37,312.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 73,720 shares in the company, valued at $2,359,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,196 shares of company stock valued at $1,433,237 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,143 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 1,593.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,093 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 8,556 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Clearfield in the 4th quarter worth about $269,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clearfield in the 4th quarter worth about $272,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Clearfield in the 1st quarter worth about $335,000. 33.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clearfield Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLFD)

Clearfield, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes fiber optic management, protection and delivery products for communications networks. The firm’s products include fiber cabinets, patch cards, assemblies, cassettes, frames, panels, microduct, terminals, vaults, wall boxes, and box enclosures. It offers its products under the Clearview brand.

Featured Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Clearfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.