Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) versus Brooge Energy (NASDAQ:BROG) Head to Head Review

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) and Brooge Energy (NASDAQ:BROG) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

62.6% of Clene shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.1% of Brooge Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 3.6% of Clene shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Clene and Brooge Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clene N/A -2.46% -2.20% Brooge Energy N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Clene and Brooge Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clene N/A N/A $270,000.00 N/A N/A Brooge Energy $44.08 million 23.12 -$76.56 million $0.32 29.06

Clene has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Brooge Energy.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Clene and Brooge Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clene 0 0 2 0 3.00 Brooge Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00

Clene currently has a consensus price target of $24.50, indicating a potential upside of 152.06%. Given Clene’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Clene is more favorable than Brooge Energy.

Volatility and Risk

Clene has a beta of -0.01, indicating that its stock price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brooge Energy has a beta of -0.44, indicating that its stock price is 144% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Clene beats Brooge Energy on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Clene Company Profile

Clene Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. The company has a nanotechnology drug suspension; and engages in the development and commercialization of dietary supplements. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2 study for the treatment of stable multiple sclerosis; a Phase 2 biomarker study in Parkinson's; and Phase 2 and Phase 3 trials to investigate the potential for disease modification for neurodegenerative diseases. The company's products also include CNM-AgZn17, a topical gel polymer suspension of silver and zinc ions that is being developed for the treatment of infectious diseases and to accelerate wound healing; CNM-ZnAg, a broad-spectrum antiviral and antibacterial agent to treat disease-causing infections, such as COVID-19 and to provide immune support for symptom resolution; and CNM-PtAu7, a gold-platinum CSN therapeutic. Clene Inc. is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Brooge Energy Company Profile

Brooge Energy Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides oil storage and related services at the Port of Fujairah in the emirate of Fujairah in the United Arab Emirates. The company operates phase I facility that comprises 14 storage tanks with an aggregate geometric capacity of 399,324 cbm for the storage, heating, and blending of fuel oil and clean petroleum products, including aviation fuel, gas oil, gasoline, marine gas oil, and naphtha. It also provides ancillary services, which comprise blending and circulation, heating, throughput, and intertank transfer. The company was formerly known as Brooge Holdings Limited and changed its name to Brooge Energy Limited in April 2020. Brooge Energy Limited was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Fujairah, the United Arab Emirates.

