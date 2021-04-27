Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.43 Per Share (NYSE:CLF)

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) – Research analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a note issued to investors on Sunday, April 25th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now expects that the mining company will post earnings per share of $1.43 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.39. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The mining company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative net margin of 3.38% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1014.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CLF. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. BNP Paribas reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $19.20 price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Monday. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.41.

Shares of NYSE CLF opened at $18.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a PE ratio of -67.61 and a beta of 2.24. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 12 month low of $3.80 and a 12 month high of $20.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.03.

In other news, CFO Keith Koci purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.45 per share, for a total transaction of $201,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 210,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,824,943.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLF. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the third quarter valued at about $128,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 4.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 305,667 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 11,706 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 11.7% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,800 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 287.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,480 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. 67.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Further Reading: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.