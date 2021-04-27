Clever DeFi Market Cap Achieves $7.79 Million (CLVA)

Clever DeFi (CURRENCY:CLVA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 27th. One Clever DeFi coin can now be bought for about $12.25 or 0.00022309 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Clever DeFi has a total market capitalization of $7.79 million and approximately $295,997.00 worth of Clever DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Clever DeFi has traded up 37.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002537 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.98 or 0.00061885 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $151.35 or 0.00275679 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00004586 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $567.75 or 0.01034120 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $393.02 or 0.00715857 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.15 or 0.00025771 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,808.46 or 0.99830010 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Clever DeFi

Clever DeFi’s total supply is 638,063 coins and its circulating supply is 635,955 coins. The Reddit community for Clever DeFi is https://reddit.com/r/CLVA . Clever DeFi’s official Twitter account is @cleverdefi

