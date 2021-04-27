CMC Markets (LON:CMCX) Trading 0.1% Higher

CMC Markets plc (LON:CMCX) shares traded up 0.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 496.50 ($6.49) and last traded at GBX 496.50 ($6.49). 186,243 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 310,032 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 496 ($6.48).

Several brokerages recently commented on CMCX. Shore Capital upgraded shares of CMC Markets to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of CMC Markets from GBX 450 ($5.88) to GBX 550 ($7.19) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 369.20 ($4.82).

The firm has a market cap of £1.44 billion and a PE ratio of 8.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 479.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 408.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47.

In other CMC Markets news, insider Clare Salmon sold 12,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 409 ($5.34), for a total value of £50,008.43 ($65,336.33).

CMC Markets Company Profile (LON:CMCX)

CMC Markets plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online retail financial services to retail, professional, stockbroking, and institutional clients in Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides its clients with the ability to trade contracts for difference and financial spread betting on a range of underlying shares, indices, foreign currencies, commodities, and treasuries through its trading platform.

