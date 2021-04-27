CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 254,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,865 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.07% of CME Group worth $52,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CME. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in CME Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 29,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,220,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter valued at $234,000. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in CME Group by 15.1% during the first quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 7.1% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 53,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,011,000 after purchasing an additional 3,579 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on CME. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised CME Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $181.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer downgraded CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on CME Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.00.

In other CME Group news, Director Dennis Suskind sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.32, for a total transaction of $183,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,215.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.46, for a total transaction of $308,190.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,917 shares in the company, valued at $5,735,826.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,528,390 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CME opened at $204.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.12 and a beta of 0.46. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.89 and a 12 month high of $216.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.03. CME Group had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.94%.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

See Also: Bid-Ask Spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.