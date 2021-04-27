CMG Global Holdings LLC Makes New $4.28 Million Investment in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

CMG Global Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 35,011 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,277,000. Apple makes up about 3.7% of CMG Global Holdings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $22,236,319,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Apple by 295.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,952,749 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,700,448,000 after buying an additional 23,862,787 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Apple by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,551,697 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $47,576,225,000 after buying an additional 11,852,200 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Apple by 284.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,908,820 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,724,390,000 after buying an additional 11,030,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in Apple by 9,693.5% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,778,120 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 7,698,699 shares during the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $134.72 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.33, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.46. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.55 and a 12 month high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The business had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $2,441,126.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.80.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

