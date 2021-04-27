CMTSU Liquidation, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBRI) Short Interest Update

CMTSU Liquidation, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBRI) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,100 shares, a growth of 952.4% from the March 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 247,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

CBRI stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.00. 242,237 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 443,858. CMTSU Liquidation has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.01.

About CMTSU Liquidation

CMTSU Liquidation, Inc operates as an information technology (IT) service company worldwide. It operates as an independent software vendor or channel partner; and provides project management, application and technical consulting, and database administration for implementation projects and managed-services.

